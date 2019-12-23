Londoners getting some last minutes shopping in before Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Last-minute shoppers are hitting the malls this holiday season to get all of the gifts they need just in time for Christmas.

With only two days left until Santa comes to visit, people will be hard-pressed to find any store empty.

For White Oaks Mall shoppers like Russell Riddell who is trying to find a few gifts for his wife.

he said last-minute gift buying is a bit of a tradition.

“It’s not as busy as it used to be, so it’s a nice day, and we are off,” he said.

Riddle added after shopping, he is looking forward to seeing his two-year-old daughter open presents Christmas morning.

Other Londoners in the mall were a bit more prepared this year.

“I was actually done last week; I usually wait to the last minute, but this year I finished early,” Vince Gavin said.

If you still have some gifts to pick up or enjoy watching the chaos, Masonville Mall and White Oaks will both be open until 9:30 tonight.

For your last-minute Christmas Eve shopping, White Oaks will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, and Masonville is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.