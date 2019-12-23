Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly smoking meth outside Guelph hospital

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 23, 2019 10:40 am
Guelph police say a man was arrested after he was allegedly caught smoking meth outside a local hospital.
Matt Carty / Global News

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught smoking meth outside Guelph General Hospital.

According to police, an officer was at the Delhi Street hospital late Sunday morning on an unrelated matter.

READ MORE: Loud video game player victim of alleged bong attack, Guelph police say

Police say the officer noticed someone smoking out of a glass pipe outside.

The substance was suspected to be methamphetamine, police say.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

