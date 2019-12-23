Man charged after allegedly smoking meth outside Guelph hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught smoking meth outside Guelph General Hospital.

According to police, an officer was at the Delhi Street hospital late Sunday morning on an unrelated matter.

Police say the officer noticed someone smoking out of a glass pipe outside.

The substance was suspected to be methamphetamine, police say.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

