What’s open and closed in London on Christmas Day and Boxing Day

As Londoners finish up their holiday shopping and prepare for gatherings with family and friends, it’s important to note what is open and closed and what services are available over the break.

Here are the businesses and organizations offering different hours and services between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Shopping

Masonville Mall will be closed on Christmas Day. The mall in north London will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

For those shopping in the south end, White Oaks Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and will reopen from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Boxing Day.

For west-end shoppers, Westmount Shopping Centre will be closed Christmas Day, but will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and on Boxing Day from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cherry Hill Village Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will be closed both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Walmart locations at Argyle Mall and at SmartCentres Northwest London will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Christmas Day, and open on Boxing Day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Northland Mall Walmart will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed on Dec. 25, and will reopen on Dec. 26 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the White Oaks location will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25, and open on Dec. 26 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All grocery stores in London will be closed on Christmas Day and have slightly varying hours for Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Customers are asked to call ahead or check online for specific store hours.

The Rexall location at 1593 Adelaide Street North will be open on Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All Shopper’s Drug Marts in London are open on Christmas Day with varying hours.

LCBO locations in London will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed until Dec. 27.

The Beer Store locations will also close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. The following locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26

1600 Dundas Street East

155 Clarke Road

414 Wharncliffe Road

1199 Oxford Street West

1080 Adelaide Street North

1005 Wellington Road South.

Government Facilities and Services

There will be no waste pick up on Dec. 25 and collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

City Hall, along with a number of city services will be closed from noon on Dec. 24 until 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, including:

Neighbourhood, Children and Fire Services

Parks and Recreation

Housing and Social Services (Ontario Works)

Courts Administration, Provincial Offences Office

Environmental and Parks Planning

Planning Division

Fire Administrative Offices

All London Public Libraries will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, except for the Carson, Lambeth, and Glanworth branches, which will be closed. All locations will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day before returning to regular hours on Dec. 27.

Museum London and the London Children’s Museum will be closed Dec. 25 and 26.

Arenas will be closed on Christmas Eve at 11 a.m., and will be closed all day on Dec. 25. All arenas will be open from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. For specific times related to public skating the city said to check online or call the arena.

The Victoria Park outdoor rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting, while the Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market will be open Monday to Thursday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Storybook Gardens has a full list of holiday hours and special events planned, including ice skating, and a holiday campfire sing-along. Check out the details here.

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre and South London Community Pool will be closed at 11 a.m. on Dec. 24, while the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre pool will be closed. All three locations will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26.

All community centres, including Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre and Hamilton Road Seniors’ Centre & Community Centre are closed on Dec. 25 and 26. During the holidays, hours will vary by community centre and by day. Here is a list of hours for community centres.

Here is a full list of City services open during the holidays.

Transit

Over the holiday season, London Transit Commission will be operating on holiday and special schedules. On Christmas Eve, buses will be operating on a regular weekday schedule from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Dec. 25, London Transit will be operating on holiday schedules for many routes, which means service will begin at 9 a.m. rather than 7 a.m. There will also be special Christmas schedules for some routes. Visit LTC’s routes and schedule page for more details.

For Boxing Day, most routes will be operating on a regular holiday schedule with routes 2, 4, 9, 10, 13, 15, 16, 17 and 20 beginning service at 7 a.m. Route 19 will be operating on a modified Boxing Day schedule and route 90 will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

It’s also important to note that over the holiday season, specialized transit will be operating during the same hours as conventional transit.