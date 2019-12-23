Menu

Canada

Londoners to rally for free transit

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 23, 2019 9:32 am
A London Transit bus crosses the CP Rail crossing on Richmond Street south of Oxford Street.
A London Transit bus crosses the CP Rail crossing on Richmond Street south of Oxford Street. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Local transit advocates are gathering in downtown London on Monday to rally and march for free public transit.

The rally has garnered a fair bit of attention online, with a Facebook event showing more than 100 people marked as going with another 1,300 marked as interested.

The rally kicks off at 3 p.m. Monday at the corner of Dundas and Richmond streets.

READ MORE: City of Victoria proposes free public transit, province not willing to foot the bill

Among those advocating for free transit is Ari Vangeest, a master’s candidate at Western University, who is studying fare-free transit.

In a blog post on medium.com, Vangeest laid out his argument for how London could provide fare-free transit without the need for provincial or federal assistance.

Fare-free transit refers to a model of public transit where riders do not have to pay a fare for each individual ride. This cost could be offset, Vangeest argues, with either a tax or a buy-in system for transit use.

Story continues below advertisement

“The three groups that primarily take public transit are young people, seniors and low-income people… Those three groups would greatly benefit from a system such as this,” Vangeest added.

READ MORE: Fare hike en route for London Transit riders in 2020

There is little chance those at Monday’s rally will get their free transit wish in time for Christmas.

The city is currently locked in a months-long budget process that’s left city councillors with plenty of tough decisions and Londoners facing a tax increase. A finalized budget is set to arrive in early March.

The London Transit Commission is also facing troubles of its own at the budgeting table.

READ MORE: Budget increase cap would result in extensive service cuts on top of higher fares, LTC says

After more than a decade of steady fare rates, the LTC is set to hike fares in 2020.

In the meantime, the Doug Ford government’s cancelled increase of the provincial gas tax left a hole in the LTC’S budget. This left the LTC with a higher-than-expected budget request for the City of London.

