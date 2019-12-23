Londoners to rally for free transit

Send this page to someone via email

Local transit advocates are gathering in downtown London on Monday to rally and march for free public transit.

The rally has garnered a fair bit of attention online, with a Facebook event showing more than 100 people marked as going with another 1,300 marked as interested.

The rally kicks off at 3 p.m. Monday at the corner of Dundas and Richmond streets.

Among those advocating for free transit is Ari Vangeest, a master’s candidate at Western University, who is studying fare-free transit.

In a blog post on medium.com, Vangeest laid out his argument for how London could provide fare-free transit without the need for provincial or federal assistance.

Fare-free transit refers to a model of public transit where riders do not have to pay a fare for each individual ride. This cost could be offset, Vangeest argues, with either a tax or a buy-in system for transit use.

Story continues below advertisement

“The three groups that primarily take public transit are young people, seniors and low-income people… Those three groups would greatly benefit from a system such as this,” Vangeest added.

READ MORE: Fare hike en route for London Transit riders in 2020

There is little chance those at Monday’s rally will get their free transit wish in time for Christmas.

The city is currently locked in a months-long budget process that’s left city councillors with plenty of tough decisions and Londoners facing a tax increase. A finalized budget is set to arrive in early March.

The London Transit Commission is also facing troubles of its own at the budgeting table.

After more than a decade of steady fare rates, the LTC is set to hike fares in 2020.

In the meantime, the Doug Ford government’s cancelled increase of the provincial gas tax left a hole in the LTC’S budget. This left the LTC with a higher-than-expected budget request for the City of London.

2:00 Free youth transit axed for Greater Victoria Free youth transit axed for Greater Victoria