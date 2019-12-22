Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
SkyTrain

SkyTrain workers ratify new contract agreement, including annual wage increases

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 9:02 pm
Millennium LIne Skytrain, Burnaby, B.C., with the North Shore Mountains in the distance. January 13, 2013.
Millennium LIne Skytrain, Burnaby, B.C., with the North Shore Mountains in the distance. January 13, 2013. The Canadian Press

The union representing Metro Vancouver SkyTrain workers have ratified their new contract agreement with the BC Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC), officially bringing an end to the region’s transit labour woes.

The four-year deal, which includes a three per cent annual wage increase, was reached after a marathon all-night bargaining session earlier this month that narrowly avoided a three-day system shutdown.

READ MORE: All aboard: Metro Vancouver SkyTrain service to run Tuesday as 11th-hour deal averts strike

CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo said the ratification, which was reached Sunday after four days of voting, marked the end of “a very challenging round of bargaining.”

“We couldn’t have reached this agreement without the dedication of those committee members, whose resolve held firm under difficult circumstances,” Rebelo said in a statement.

Another last-minute deal averts transit strike
Another last-minute deal averts transit strike

In addition to the annual wage increase, the union said the new contract agreement includes “several improvements aimed at addressing affordability and wage fairness across the various professions represented by SkyTrain workers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 900 SkyTrain attendants and maintenance workers had threatened to shut down the Expo and Millennium Lines for three days starting the morning of Dec. 10, despite ongoing bargaining with a mediator.

The union had been without a contract since Aug. 31 and had been fighting for better wages, sick time and staffing levels, and against “forced overtime” requirements proposed by the employer.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver transit workers approve new contract deal, officially ending job dispute

A tentative deal wasn’t reached until minutes before the walkout was set to begin, which TransLink estimated would have stranded 150,000 people who use the SkyTrain system daily.

The new deal was reached just two weeks after a region-wide bus system shutdown was averted by a similar last-minute deal.

Canada Line, whose workers are under a different union, was not affected by either labour dispute. That union’s current contract agreement expires on Dec. 31.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SkyTraintransit strikemetro vancouver transit strikeskytrain strikeVancouver transit strikeCupe 7000BC Rapid Transit Companytransit strike avertedbcrtcno skytrain strikeskytrain strike avertedskytrain strike avoidedtransit labour disruption
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.