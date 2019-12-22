Menu

World

New Zealand volcano eruption death toll rises to 17 as victim dies in hospital

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 22, 2019 5:48 pm
Updated December 22, 2019 5:49 pm
Investigations into New Zealand’s fatal volcano eruption may take a year: Ardern
WATCH: (From Dec. 16, 2019) Investigations into New Zealand's fatal volcano eruption may take a year: Ardern

New Zealand police said on Monday that one of those injured during the eruption of a volcano visited by tourists earlier this month died in an Auckland hospital, bringing the official death toll to 17 while two remain missing.

READ MORE: 2 victims of New Zealand volcano eruption identified, bodies still not found

“Police can confirm a further person has died in Middlemore Hospital last night … police were advised of the death shortly before 11pm,” said Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims in a statement.

Police did not provide any details on the identity or nationality of the person. The majority of the previously named victims after the powerful eruption of White Island, also known by its Māori name of Whakaari, were Australian citizens or permanent residents.

‘Indescribable’ Tourists capture moment volcano erupts on White Island in New Zealand
‘Indescribable’ Tourists capture moment volcano erupts on White Island in New Zealand

Those still missing, presumed dead, are Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide. Their bodies are believed to have been washed out to sea.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have scaled back a search for the bodies but have said they have not given up hope of finding them.

READ MORE: Crews fail to locate last 2 New Zealand volcano victims due to toxic ash, gas

There has been criticism that people were allowed on the island, a popular destination for day-trippers, given the risks of an active volcano. That has led to speculation the tragedy could lead to major changes for New Zealand’s thrillseeker tourism industry.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said official inquiries by coroners and work safety regulators into the eruption could take up to one year, and will carry potential criminal penalties of up to five years in jail.

Australian foreign affairs minister visits New Zealand in wake of deadly volcano eruption, praises first responders
Australian foreign affairs minister visits New Zealand in wake of deadly volcano eruption, praises first responders
© 2019 Reuters
New ZealandVolcano EruptionNew Zealand Volcanowhite island volcanoWhite Island volcano eruptionnew zealand volcano deathsvolcano eruption 2019new zealand volcano 2019new zealand volcano eruption 2019
