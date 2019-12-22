Halifax Mooseheads trade away captain for draft picks

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Mooseheads have traded their captain to the Moncton Wildcats in exchange for prospects.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx will be heading across the provincial border in exchange for a 2021 first-rounder as well as a second-round pick in 2020 and another in 2022.

This is Groulx’s fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He currently has 41 points in 26 games, scoring 15 goals and tallying 26 assists.

The 19-year-old was selected first overall in the 2016 draft. He has spent his entire career with the Mooseheads.

He’ll wrap up his tenure with the Herd with a total of 207 points, the seventh most in franchise history. He played in 221 regular-season games and also added 22 points in 25 career President Cup playoff games.

Groulx was drafted 54th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft to the Anaheim Ducks.

On Saturday, Groulx was the final cut Hockey Canada made before finalizing its 23-man roster. Fellow Mooseheads Jared McIsaac and Raphael Lavoie each earned a spot on the team.

The Mooseheads currently sit 13th in the QMJHL standings with a record of 15-15-2-1, while the Wildcats are in third with a 24-9-0-0 record.

It won’t be long until Groulx returns to Halifax, as the Wildcats are slated to take on the Mooseheads at the Scotiabank Centre on Jan. 3.