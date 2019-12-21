Chilliwack fire crews extinguish marijuana grow-op fire

Chilliwack fire crews put out a fire late Saturday afternoon at a structure being used as a marijuana grow operation.
At about 4:30 p.m., the Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a second alarm blaze in the 50000 block of Elk View Road.
On arriving, crews saw heavy smoke pouring from a two-storey shop structure.
Firefighters gained access and managed to put the fire out.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
