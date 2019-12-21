Regina celebrates Tesla’s Trans-Canada Supercharger route going live with flamethrowers, champagne

Send this page to someone via email

Tesla owners traded in scissors for Elon Musk’s flamethrower to break the ribbon at Regina’s first supercharger station.

On Friday, Tesla’s Trans-Canada Supercharger route finally went live, and there was a lot to celebrate.

“If you have any electric vehicle, you can now drive coast-to-coast, no problem. Even in minus 30-degree weather,” said Joel Murray, member of the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association and Tesla Owners of Saskatchewan.

Tesla Superchargers are now located about every 200 kilometres along the Trans-Canada Highway. They’re placed near amenities like restaurants, shops and Wi-Fi hotspots to give drivers a convenient place to relax while charging their vehicles.

In Regina, the supercharger station can be found at 3615 Quance St. at the Petro Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Tesla, each station is designed to get drivers back on the road quickly. With the new stations, vehicles charge within 30 minutes.

“I think this is going to increase the popularity of people docking them,” said Murray. “Driving from [Regina] to Vancouver is about $26, using electricity.”

Tesla says they’re committed to ensuring superchargers never turn a profit. They charge 44 cents per minute for a charge above 60 kilowatts and 22 cents per minute at or below 60 kilowatts.

“This unlocks a weekend trip, or whatever I want to do, it’s [going] to be very inexpensive to go somewhere,” said Murray.

In Saskatchewan, supercharger stations are located in Regina, Whitewood, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Davidson and Maple Creek.

Additional supercharger stations in Moosomin, Wolsely and Chaplin are expected to go live before 2020.

Story continues below advertisement