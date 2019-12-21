Buckingham Palace releases photos of royal family members making Christmas dessert

Send this page to someone via email

At the end of a difficult year, Queen Elizabeth has posed for photographs with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George in an apparent message about the continuity of the British royal family.

Buckingham Palace released photographs on Saturday of the Queen and the three immediate members of the line of succession as they prepared traditional Christmas puddings.

Prince George, 6, is the focus of attention for his older relatives as he stirs pudding mixture in a bowl.

In this undated photo provided by Buckingham Palace, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George smile as they prepare special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative. (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via AP)

The palace said the four generations of royals represented a cross-section of people helped by a charity for serving and former members of the armed forces – the Royal British Legion – which the queen has supported since 1952.

Story continues below advertisement

The family scene struck a happy note for Queen Elizabeth, 93, after a difficult year.

0:45 The Royals shoot down Queen ‘retirement’ rumours The Royals shoot down Queen ‘retirement’ rumours

Over the past 12 months, her husband Prince Philip got a police warning for his involvement in a car crash, grandsons Princes William and Harry publicly fell out and her second son Prince Andrew became more entangled in the furore over his links to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, 98-year-old Philip was taken to hospital for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.

9:17 Queen’s speech formally reopens UK parliament following election Queen’s speech formally reopens UK parliament following election