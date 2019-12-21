Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Racist Attack

Iowa woman said she ran over a girl because she was ‘a Mexican’: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 21, 2019 5:53 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 6:52 pm
Iowa woman said she ran over a girl because she was ‘a Mexican’: police
WATCH ABOVE: Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk on Dec. 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and running over the teenager.

A Des Moines, Iowa woman was charged with attempted murder after she told police that she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teenager was Mexican, authorities said Friday.

READ MORE: Police investigating racist rant caught on video in Richmond, B.C., parking lot

The teen suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk on Dec. 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and running over the teenager, who was walking to school to watch a basketball game.

2 men in court Monday for July 2018 alleged Brampton racist assault
2 men in court Monday for July 2018 alleged Brampton racist assault

Franklin then fled the scene.

Franklin made several derogatory statements about Latinos during a police interview in which she admitted she intentionally ran over the teenager, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community … for this type of hatred or violence,” Venema said.

READ MORE: Racist rant at Burnaby Shopper’s Drug Mart caught on video

The young girl was hospitalized for two days.

“I don’t remember the impact,” the teenager told Des Moines television station KCCI in the days after the crash. “I just remember the car coming at me.”

Franklin was already in jail on a separate assault charge when police interviewed her about the hit-and-run. In the assault case, which also occurred on Dec. 9, she’s accused of making racist remarks to a West Des Moines convenience store clerk and customers and throwing items at the clerk.

DRPS responds to racist photo posted by retired member
DRPS responds to racist photo posted by retired member
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Hit and RunHate CrimeRacist Attackclive policedes moines womaniowa hit and run racistiowa racist attackNicole Marie Poole FranklinUS woman runs over mexican girlwoman runs over girl mexican
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.