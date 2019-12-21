Winnipeg Jets Captain Blake Wheeler becomes highest scoring player in franchise history

Step aside, Mr. Kovalchuck!

Blake Wheeler is now the all-time leader for points in the history of the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise after he surpassed Ilya Kovalchuck’s record Saturday during the Jets’ 6-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Wheeler went into the game sitting at 614 franchise points. He opened the scoring in the game at 14:43 of the first period with a shorthanded tally which tied Kovalchuck’s point total, then he fed a familiar dish on the power-play to Patrick Laine at 6:15 of the third period.

Laine buried the pass, sending Wheeler into the record books with 616 points.

“It’s not really something I set out to do,” said Wheeler after the game. “I really feel like a product of some good teams and some good lines. I just feel fortunate for the opportunities I’ve had here, and the guys I get to play with every night.”

Wheeler added he thinks it’s only a matter of time before one of his teammates breaks the record again.

Wheeler first joined the franchise in 2011 when he was traded by the Boston Bruins to the Atlanta Thrashers during their final season in Georgia.

He joined the Jets when the team relocated to Winnipeg for the start of the 2011-2012 season, where Wheeler has finished first in team scoring in 5 of their 8 seasons.

