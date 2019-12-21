Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blake Wheeler

Winnipeg Jets Captain Blake Wheeler becomes highest scoring player in franchise history

By Matt Abra Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 6:19 pm
.

Step aside, Mr. Kovalchuck!

Blake Wheeler is now the all-time leader for points in the history of the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise after he surpassed Ilya Kovalchuck’s record Saturday during the Jets’ 6-0 win over the  Minnesota Wild.

Wheeler went into the game sitting at 614 franchise points. He opened the scoring in the game at 14:43 of the first period with a shorthanded tally which tied Kovalchuck’s point total, then he fed a familiar dish on the power-play to Patrick Laine at 6:15 of the third period.

Laine buried the pass, sending Wheeler into the record books with 616 points.

“It’s not really something I set out to do,” said Wheeler after the game. “I really feel like a product of some good teams and some good lines. I just feel fortunate for the opportunities I’ve had here, and the guys I get to play with every night.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Thompson, Man. woman $100,000 richer thanks to Jets captain Blake Wheeler

Wheeler added he thinks it’s only a matter of time before one of his teammates breaks the record again.

Wheeler first joined the franchise in 2011 when he was traded by the Boston Bruins to the Atlanta Thrashers during their final season in Georgia.

He joined the Jets when the team relocated to Winnipeg for the start of the 2011-2012 season, where Wheeler has finished first in team scoring in 5 of their 8 seasons.

Blake Wheeler shares his story at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital grand opening
Blake Wheeler shares his story at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital grand opening
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLWinnipeg JetsBlake WheelerAtlanta Thrashersfranchise recordHockey record
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.