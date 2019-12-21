Menu

Crime

Châteauguay man arrested for stealing packages from people’s front doors

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 6:08 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 6:48 pm
Châteauguay police arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of stealing packages from outside of residents' front doors.
Châteauguay police arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of stealing packages from outside of residents' front doors.

A 51-year old man was arrested in Châteauguay on Montreal’s south shore on Thursday for having stolen packages from people’s front doors.

Châteauguay police say they began investigating on Wednesday after three residents complained over the theft of their packaged items.

Tips from the public led police to make an arrest of the suspect at his Châteauguay home the following day.

Stolen items found at the suspect’s property.
Stolen items found at the suspect's property.

On Saturday, Châteauguay police spokesperson Jenny Lavigne said that authorities not only found the packages that were reported missing by residents, but up to 300 stolen items.

The suspect appeared in court Friday and faced charges of theft of under $5,000 and selling stolen goods under $5,000.

Châteauguay police are telling local residents to call 450-698-1331 if they have had packages go missing in the past few weeks.

