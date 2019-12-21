Winter storm warnings still in effect for major routes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Winter storm warnings are still in effect for all major highways in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Issued early Thursday by Environment Canada, the warnings predicted heavy rain and/or snowfall from an atmospheric river laden with moisture. The warnings stretched from Howe Sound, Whistler and the Fraser Valley in the west through the Okanagan and to the Kootenays in the east.

The national weather service was spot-on with its 48-hour forecast, with snow piling up quickly along mountain passes, resulting in several highway closures on Friday.

Records amount of snow falling on the #Coquihalla, #BCHwy3 Allison Summit and other parts of the southern interior. Please check @DriveBC for travel information, and put your safety first if you’re considering travel. pic.twitter.com/qMS62kvtPi — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 21, 2019

On Saturday, Environment Canada kept its winter storm warnings in place but noted they should soon end.

“A frontal system has stalled over southern B.C.,” the national weather service said in its warning, which was issued at 4:56 a.m., on Saturday.

“A steady feed of moisture, streaming into the Southern Interior has brought copious amounts of snow to many highway passes. Numerous highway closures are in effect, consider alternate travel plans until conditions improve.”

Environment Canada said heavy snow will continue Saturday, with five to 20 centimetres possible by the afternoon. However, it is forecasting that “snow will finally end later this afternoon and this evening.”

Also Saturday, DriveBC’s emergency message from Friday was still in effect.

It said “heavy snowfall is occurring and is expected to continue through the day for many routes. Consider alternate plans if travelling in southwest B.C. via Highways 1, 3, 5, 5 and 97C and Highway 1 east of Sicamous to Alberta.”

As of Saturday at 9 a.m., here are the latest highway closures via DriveBC:

Highway 1, in both directions

Travel advisory in effect between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. Significant accumulations of snow are expected. Drivers should anticipate delays due to weather and possible closures for avalanche control throughout the corridor.

Highway 1, in both directions

Avalanche control work between Victoria Road West and 14th Street North for 146.6 kilometres (Revelstoke to Golden). The road is closed. Detour not available.

Highway 1, avalanche control work

Avalanche control work between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 19.3 kilometres (one kilometre west of the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to two kilometres east of the west boundary of Glacier National Park). The road is closed. Detour not available.

Highway 3, in both directions

Compact snow between Sunshine Valley and Saturday Creek for 83.7 kilometres (17 kilometres east of Hope to two kilometres east of Sunday Summit). Road closed. Snowing.

Highway 3, in both directions.

Vehicle incident between Allison Pass Summit and Manning Park Resort for 4.5 kilometres (40 to 45 kilometres west of Sunday Summit). Road closed. Estimated time of opening not available. Detour via Highway 1 or Highway 5A.

Highway 5. Travel advisory in effect between Hope and Merritt

Limited visibility with snow. Limited visibility and extreme blowing snow expected to continue through evening and overnight with up to 60 centimetres of additional snow expected. Day travellers will encounter extended delays/closures while crews clear snow. Travel not recommended unless absolutely necessary. Please consider alternate travel plans.

