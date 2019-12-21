Woman dead after fire at North York long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto fire says an elderly woman has died after a small fire inside a North York long-term care home Friday evening.

Firefighters said they were called to Cummer Lodge, near Cummer and Willowdale avenues, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

An elderly woman was located with third-degree burns to her legs after a small fire near the lobby of the building, officials said.

She was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Woman found dead after north Etobicoke fire was CAMH nurse

There was no damage to the building and smoke that was inside was ventilated, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

In a news release, the city said the building is home to around 390 residents and is operated by the city’s Seniors Services and Long-Term Care division.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Man accused of setting fatal fire in Toronto has violent history Man accused of setting fatal fire in Toronto has violent history