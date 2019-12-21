Menu

Body of missing Ingersoll man, 31, recovered: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 9:36 am
Updated December 21, 2019 9:40 am
The body has since been confirmed to be that of 31-year-old Thomas Rutherford of Ingersoll.
The body has since been confirmed to be that of 31-year-old Thomas Rutherford of Ingersoll. Facebook

Oxford County OPP say they have identified a body that was discovered in Ingersoll earlier this week.

According to police, a body was found Tuesday afternoon on Foldens Line.

The body has since been confirmed to be that of 31-year-old Thomas Rutherford of Ingersoll.

Rutherford had been reported missing since Dec. 8.

Police say an OPP dive team assisted in recovering the body.

Few details have been released and police have yet to identify the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

