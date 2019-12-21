Fatal crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person is dead and two others sustained injuries following a two-vehicle collision.

According to Oneida police and Middlesex County OPP, the fatal crash took place Friday evening around 9:30 p.m. on Oneida Road on Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.

Officials say one occupant from one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and two other occupants from the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Oneida Road is closed between Ball Park Road and Hazel Road for investigations.

Anyone with further information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

