Regina airport unveils new indoor playground

Flying with restless kids can be difficult, especially on long flights. Now the Regina International Airport has a new way to tucker kids out — an indoor playground.

“It’s designed to play, to climb, to run and have fun, but making sure that all of the areas are large easy to get around. It makes it very easy for children to navigate,” said airport CEO James Bogusz.

The playground is located beyond the security checkpoint, and is part of the airport’s million dollar renovation plan that saw post-security amenities expanded.

It includes a jungle gym, slide, and netting on the sides to keep kids from falling out.

“We’re so excited for children using this new play area, and to give an opportunity to burn that energy off before they get on the aircraft,”

“I think parents are pretty happy about us having a place their kids can enjoy, and for the older kids we’ve also tripled our Wi-Fi.”

As the airport was gathering feedback on renovation ideas, Bogusz said a playground was one of the biggest requests from young families.