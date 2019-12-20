Menu

Canada

London’s Business Cares Food Drive collects record-setting 476,000 pounds of food

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 4:02 pm
Officials gathered at the JMP Solutions warehouse to wrap up the 2018 Business Cares Food Drive. Business Cares Food Drive/Facebook
Officials gathered at the JMP Solutions warehouse to wrap up the 2018 Business Cares Food Drive. Business Cares Food Drive/Facebook

It’s another record-breaking year for the Business Cares Food Drive in London.

The business community stepped up to collect a record 476,000 pounds’ worth of food and cash donations for the 20th annual campaign.

“The generosity of the people and businesses in London never ceases to amaze me,” said Wayne Dunn, Business Cares’ campaign chair.

“Early in the campaign, we were worried that we weren’t going to be able to meet our goal – the weather really conspired against us during Grocery Store Weekend and it set us a back a bit.”

READ MORE: London’s Business Cares Food Drive makes final push after slow start

Over 300 companies participated in this year’s collection, helping to surpass last year’s total by 7.4 per cent.

The donations go to assist the London Food Bank and the over 25 agencies that it supports.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition to those who come to the food bank, we also support a number of organizations and services that make a difference in the community, and we can only do that thanks to the support of Londoners,” said Jane Roy, co-chair of the London Food Bank.

