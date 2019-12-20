Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged after 6 fires started at Regina’s Cornwall Centre

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 3:23 pm
A teen was charged after fires were started at the Cornwall Centre.
A teen was charged after fires were started at the Cornwall Centre. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

A 14-year-old has been charged with six counts of arson after fires were set in a downtown mall.

According to the Regina Police Service, six fires were started at the Cornwall Centre over a two week period.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for suspect after 79-year-old woman struck in the head

The teen was arrested after police received a report of a male starting a fire in the bathroom then leaving.

Police say they spotted the 14-year-old on 11th Avenue. A further investigation led to charges for five other previous arson incidents that occurred at the Cornwall Centre between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

READ MORE: Police charge man with arson after November fires in southeast Calgary

The youth, who can not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ArsonRegina Police ServiceFiresYouth Criminal Justice ActCornwall CentreRegina Provincial CourtRegina mallfires at Cornwall Centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.