Teen charged after 6 fires started at Regina’s Cornwall Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old has been charged with six counts of arson after fires were set in a downtown mall.

According to the Regina Police Service, six fires were started at the Cornwall Centre over a two week period.

The teen was arrested after police received a report of a male starting a fire in the bathroom then leaving.

Police say they spotted the 14-year-old on 11th Avenue. A further investigation led to charges for five other previous arson incidents that occurred at the Cornwall Centre between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16.

READ MORE: Police charge man with arson after November fires in southeast Calgary

The youth, who can not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement