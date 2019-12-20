Menu

Politics

Nancy Pelosi invites Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 20, 2019 1:41 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington shortly on Dec. 13, 2019. .
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington shortly on Dec. 13, 2019. . Yuri Gripas/AP

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.

READ MORE: U.S. House approves CUSMA trade deal

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Trump has accepted the date proposed by the speaker.

Pelosi extended the invitation to Trump to make the annual address just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.

A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
