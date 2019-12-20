Caught wet-handed: Suspect arrested on kayak after hand-paddled police chase

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Portland, Ore., say they apprehended a wanted man who was up the river without a paddle after a bizarre chase involving a car and a kayak.

Ejonte Paden, 24, was wanted on an outstanding warrant and in connection with an unrelated case involving domestic violence when he fled from police in North Portland, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.

The suspect initially tried to flee in a car, then abandoned it and ran down to the Columbia River, police said. That’s where police said he grabbed someone else’s yellow kayak and struck out onto the chilly river.

A wanted suspect is shown in a yellow kayak during a chase with police in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 18, 2019. Portland Police Department

Paden managed to hand-paddle the kayak about 1,000 yards from the shore before police caught up with him, Sgt. Brad Yakots told the Oregonian newspaper.

Police worked with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Fire and Rescue to quickly arrest Paden amid concerns he might start to suffer “negative effects from the frigid water.” He was medically evaluated and cleared back on land, then taken into custody, according to police.

Jail records show Paden is facing 22 charges related to the warrants, domestic assault allegations and the getaway on Wednesday.

The charges include burglary, coercion, menacing, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and strangulation.

He is also charged with attempting to elude on foot, by vehicle and by boat.