‘Masters of Flip’ hosts Kortney and Dave Wilson divorcing

Send this page to someone via email

Kortney and Dave Wilson of Masters Of Flip announced that they are getting divorced.

The Ontario-native stars released a statement on Instagram Thursday afternoon, explaining the end of their 18-year marriage.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate,” the statement started.

READ MORE: Erin Cebula Tours Nashville With The ‘Masters Of Flip’

“As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different. What we want you to know, most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another,” it continued.

It concluded: “We ask for kindness and understanding during this very difficult and private time. We will be spending the holidays together, as a family. We will always be a connected family and together, we will build a strong, new path.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two have starred on Masters of Flip since 2015.

The HGTV Canada stars share three children, Jett, Sullivan and Lennox.

READ MORE: Yacht belonging to Marc Anthony engulfed in flames in Florida marina

An HGTV Canada spokesperson provided ET Canada with the following statement:

“We wholeheartedly support Kortney and Dave during this time. When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honour any decision that works best for them and their children.”

“Kortney and Dave will continue to appear on HGTV Canada,” they added. Making it Home with Kortney & Dave will premiere on Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. ET and will continue production as scheduled.”

Story continues below advertisement

HGTV and ET Canada are both properties of Corus Entertainment.