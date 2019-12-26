Embracing Edmonton’s vibrant sports scene

Send this page to someone via email

Sports has been a big part of our city’s history. From Stanley Cups to Grey Cups, Olympic athletes to young stars who gave it their all — Global Edmonton has been along for the journey.

For over four decades, our talented sports department has brought you some of the biggest moments and inspirational stories to come from Edmonton and area.

We have celebrated our vibrant sports scene and the accomplishments of so many great athletes and teams.

Inspirational stories

Over the last 12 months, we have shared some stories of athletes who have overcome adversity or have done something to inspire all of us. For John Sexsmith, it’s the story of a young Fort Saskatchewan hockey player whose random act of kindness inspired a Tim Hortons commercial.

Quinn Phillips sympathized with a teen who was saved from an attempted abduction and how his hockey team has helped him navigate the world of PTSD. And then there’s Chris Koch – born with no arms and no legs – he’s proving that nothing is impossible in this world and as Kevin Karius shared, Koch is doing it all with a giant sense of humour.

Story continues below advertisement

4:53 Our City, Our Sports: Inspiring athletes in Edmonton Our City, Our Sports: Inspiring athletes in Edmonton

Oilers and dogs

There is no denying the passion our city has for the Edmonton Oilers. You’ve seen them win… and struggle… but it’s what you don’t see behind the scenes that paints a different picture of this team.

It’s easy to focus on the stories on the ice but it’s the ones away from the rink that resonate with the fans. Quinn Phillips has covered the team for years and has come to learn just how family focused the players are — especially when it comes to their fur-babies.

1:14 Our City, Our Sports: Oiler dog dads Our City, Our Sports: Oiler dog dads

It is our honour and privilege to bring you the best our city has to offer. And we hope you can join us again in 2020 – and share some of your stories – so we can embrace and celebrate our city, our sports.