Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Langley’s top cop wants 15 new officers to meet rapidly-growing population’s demands

By Janet Brown CKNW
Posted December 19, 2019 5:23 pm
Langley RCMP on the scene of a shots fired call.
Langley RCMP on the scene of a shots fired call. Global News

Vancouver is getting 25 new police officers next year, but Surrey won’t see any.

Now Langley is weighing into the policing fray, with its top cop calling for more boots on the ground to meet a growing population.

Supt. Murray Power is asking Langley Township Council to hire 15 new officers, at a cost of $2.4 million per year.

READ MORE: Surrey city council passes 2020 budget in heated meeting

Power argues that the demands facing his 195 officers are reaching a “concerning level.”

“You go up [the] 208th, 200th Street corridors in Langley and you see the growth that’s coming, I think we’d all be somewhat negligent if we didn’t start planning for down the road,” he said.
Surrey’s “top cop” calls out mayor on city’s budget
Surrey’s “top cop” calls out mayor on city’s budget

“There’s a lot of people coming, which is exciting, let’s just make sure it’s a smooth transition as we go forward.”

Power said the policing ratio in Langley is one officer to 925 residents. That’s compared to one officer for 670 residents in Surrey.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Vancouver passes budget with 7% property tax hike after divisive meeting

Power said the city needs to shift away from a rural mentality as the community grows and becomes more urban.

Langley Township has the fastest rate of growth of any Metro municipality, according to the latest census.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPLangleyLangley RCMPLangley TownshipLangley CityLangley policelangley councilPolice Hiringlangley police hiringlangley rcmp hiring
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.