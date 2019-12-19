Transit police look to identify suspect in violent Vancouver bus robbery, appeal to public

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a violent robbery on a TransLink bus last month.

Transit police say a man boarded a bus in the 2000-block of West 41st Ave. around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 6 and allegedly grabbed a passenger’s toque.

The passenger grabbed the toque back and the suspect began violently punching him, police say.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrest alleged repeat TransLink groper

Another passenger who intervened was also allegedly punched in the face.

Transit police describe the suspect as an Indigenous male with a medium build, wearing a green Cariboo Beer hat, black jacket, black shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to phone Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604.516.7419 or sent a text message to 87.77.77.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 Caught on video: Vancouver police questioned after bus arrest Caught on video: Vancouver police questioned after bus arrest