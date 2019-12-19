Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Bus Assault

Transit police look to identify suspect in violent Vancouver bus robbery, appeal to public

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 4:46 pm
Transit Police are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged robbery.
Transit Police are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged robbery. Transit Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a violent robbery on a TransLink bus last month.

Transit police say a man boarded a bus in the 2000-block of West 41st Ave. around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 6 and allegedly grabbed a passenger’s toque.

The passenger grabbed the toque back and the suspect began violently punching him, police say.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrest alleged repeat TransLink groper

Another passenger who intervened was also allegedly punched in the face.

Transit police describe the suspect as an Indigenous male with a medium build, wearing a green Cariboo Beer hat, black jacket, black shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to phone Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604.516.7419 or sent a text message to 87.77.77.

Story continues below advertisement
Caught on video: Vancouver police questioned after bus arrest
Caught on video: Vancouver police questioned after bus arrest
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeVancouverInvestigationMetro VancouverTransit policemetro vancouver transit policeBus AssaultVancouver bus assaultVancouver bus robberyVancouver bus theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.