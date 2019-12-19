Menu

Crime

Multiple mail thefts reported in Inverary, say Ontario Provincial Police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 5:19 pm
Canada Post
A Canada Post employee says several people in the Inverary area reported having mail stolen the night of Dec. 16. Shane Gibson/Global News

OPP are currently investigating a series of mail thefts in the Inverary area, north of Kingston, Ont.

Police say several people noticed their mail went missing from mailboxes, so they spoke to their Canada Post employee about the potential thefts.

READ MORE: Northern Alberta mail theft bust results in 132 charges laid against 3 men

The mail reportedly went missing from homes on Battersea Road, Perth Road, Round Lake Road, Holmes Road and Davidson Road overnight on Dec. 16.

The Canada Post employee then reported the missing mail to OPP on Dec. 17

Frontenac OPP are encouraging anyone who believes their mail was stolen from their mailbox to report the incident online at OPP.ca or by calling 1-888-310-1122.

OPP are suggesting anyone believing financial documents were stolen, to consider notifying their bank and credit card company.

Toronto woman catches ‘porch pirates’ on camera
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
