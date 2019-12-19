Multiple mail thefts reported in Inverary, say Ontario Provincial Police

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are currently investigating a series of mail thefts in the Inverary area, north of Kingston, Ont.

Police say several people noticed their mail went missing from mailboxes, so they spoke to their Canada Post employee about the potential thefts.

The mail reportedly went missing from homes on Battersea Road, Perth Road, Round Lake Road, Holmes Road and Davidson Road overnight on Dec. 16.

The Canada Post employee then reported the missing mail to OPP on Dec. 17

Frontenac OPP are encouraging anyone who believes their mail was stolen from their mailbox to report the incident online at OPP.ca or by calling 1-888-310-1122.

OPP are suggesting anyone believing financial documents were stolen, to consider notifying their bank and credit card company.

