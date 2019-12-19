Kim Dolan named new executive director of YWCA Peterborough Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

Kim Dolan, a longtime social advocate in Peterborough, Ont., is changing roles and returning to her roots as the new executive director of the YWCA Peterborough Haliburton.

Dolan spent the past 13 years as executive director of PARN (Peterborough AIDS Resource Network), advocating for local responses to HIV and hepatitis C including an overdose prevention site.

Prior to joining PARN, she worked as a counsellor at the YWCA’s Crossroads Shelter.

“Kim truly embodies the values of the YWCA and will most certainly carry on our mission to achieve gender equality,” stated YWCA board president Neera Jeyabalan.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming her back to the YWCA.”

Dolan fulfills the role left vacant by longtime executive director Lynne Zimmer, who retired on Nov. 30 after 35 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I joined the YWCA in 1989 as a Crossroads shelter counsellor, I had no idea how transformational the journey of working with, for and on behalf of women would be,” said Dolan.

“The foundations of my feminist, trauma-informed approach to addressing inequities are built on those experiences of working with women at YWCA, my continued involvement with OAITH [Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses] and throughout my time as shelter and outreach coordinator at Women’s Resources Kawartha Lakes.

Dolan says she’s excited to be returned to the YWCA.

“[I] imagine that I will be as excited and nervous to walk through the doors of 216 Simcoe Street as I was at the beginning of this full circle journey,” she said.

“I look forward to working alongside the women who respond to the needs of women in our community and lead change by inviting difficult conversations that illuminate barriers and result in solutions.”

READ MORE: Rotary Club of Peterborough awards 5 Paul Harris Fellowships for community service

Dolan assumes her new role on Feb. 3.

4:44 Lynn Zimmer reflects on 35 years with the YWCA Lynn Zimmer reflects on 35 years with the YWCA