Kim Dolan named new executive director of YWCA Peterborough Haliburton

Kim Dolan, a longtime social advocate in Peterborough, Ont., is changing roles and returning to her roots as the new executive director of the YWCA Peterborough Haliburton.
Dolan spent the past 13 years as executive director of PARN (Peterborough AIDS Resource Network), advocating for local responses to HIV and hepatitis C including an overdose prevention site.
Prior to joining PARN, she worked as a counsellor at the YWCA’s Crossroads Shelter.
“Kim truly embodies the values of the YWCA and will most certainly carry on our mission to achieve gender equality,” stated YWCA board president Neera Jeyabalan.
“We are very pleased to be welcoming her back to the YWCA.”
Dolan fulfills the role left vacant by longtime executive director Lynne Zimmer, who retired on Nov. 30 after 35 years.
“When I joined the YWCA in 1989 as a Crossroads shelter counsellor, I had no idea how transformational the journey of working with, for and on behalf of women would be,” said Dolan.
Dolan says she’s excited to be returned to the YWCA.
“I look forward to working alongside the women who respond to the needs of women in our community and lead change by inviting difficult conversations that illuminate barriers and result in solutions.”
Dolan assumes her new role on Feb. 3.
