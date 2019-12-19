Menu

Cannabis

First legal cannabis edibles arrive in B.C., should hit the shelves by late December

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 2:15 pm
Yannick Craigwell shows off some of his edible marijuana baked treats in Vancouver, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Yannick Craigwell shows off some of his edible marijuana baked treats in Vancouver, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

British Columbians looking to get their hands on legal cannabis edibles will soon be able to buy them.

The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) says it has received its first shipments of the three new categories of cannabis products which became legal earlier this fall: topicals, extracts and edibles.

READ MORE: Weed 101: What British Columbians need to know now that edibles are legal

“Consumers can expect to see these products on legal retail store shelves in late December, in accordance with LDB’s shipping schedules,” said the LDB in a media release.

What you need to know about marijuana edibles
What you need to know about marijuana edibles

The province says it is listing more than 260 products that fit within the new categories, but just a small fraction of those will be available to buy within the next several months.

It says product availability will depend on a variety of factors, including suppliers’ ability to meet demand across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Newly listed products will include:

  • Beverages, such as carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, tea bags, oils and powders
  • Products intended to be eaten, such as chocolate, cookies, soft chews and mints
  • Vaporizers and cartridges
  • Other extracts, such as shatter and hashish
  • Topicals, defined as cannabis-infused products intended to be applied to the hair, skin or nails

The province says 24 licensed producers have signed up to supply the new products so far.

Like all other legal cannabis products, the new items will need to be in plain, child-proof packaging listing CBD or THC content and bearing health warnings.

