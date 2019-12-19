Kingston man charged for hanging off of tractor-trailer on Hwy. 401, OPP say

A Kingston, Ont. man is facing charges for catching a “free ride” from a tractor-trailer.
OPP say on Dec. 12, just around 12:30 a.m., Frontenac OPP were called to Highway 401 near Gardiners Road by a concerned motorist.
They asked OPP to stop a tractor-trailer because a person was hanging off the back of the semi-truck as it was driving down the major highway.
The caller was able to get the driver of the tractor-trailer to stop on the side of the highway before police arrived.
OPP have charged 31-year-old Andrew Buffan with mischief in relation to the incident.
Driver charged with careless driving after vehicle rolled into ditch on Highway 401: OPP
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS