Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
free skating rink

Metro Vancouver’s largest outdoor skating rink to open in North Vancouver Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 12:49 pm
Updated December 19, 2019 1:32 pm
Metro Vancouver's largest outdoor ice rink at the Shipyards Commons in North Vancouver.
Metro Vancouver's largest outdoor ice rink at the Shipyards Commons in North Vancouver. City of North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver’s largest outdoor skating rink is set to open to the public for the first time at noon on Thursday.

The Shipyards Skate Plaza is expected to be a major attraction to North Vancouver’s new Shipyards Commons development in the city’s waterfront.

READ MORE: Capilano University announces new North Shore waterfront satellite campus

The 1,114-square metre (12,000-square foot) venue has a retractable roof, and serves as a water play area in the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Skating and helmets are free, though the facility also offers skate rentals for $7 for those who don’t own the equipment.

Helmets are mandatory for children aged 12 and under.

READ MORE: Plans for new community project in North Vancouver finalized

The province announced the Shipyards waterfront revamp back in 2016, which saw the redevelopment of the old shipyards site at the bottom of Lonsdale Avenue.

Since then, the city has installed an enhanced public stage, attracted a number of shops, cafes and restaurants and increased parking.

Vancouver council questioned after passing budget
Vancouver council questioned after passing budget
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ice RinkSkating RinkOutdoor Skating RinkShipyardfree skating rinknorth vancouver ice rinknorth vancouver shipyardsnorth vancouver shipyards ice rink
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.