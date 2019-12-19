Metro Vancouver’s largest outdoor skating rink to open in North Vancouver Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver’s largest outdoor skating rink is set to open to the public for the first time at noon on Thursday.

The Shipyards Skate Plaza is expected to be a major attraction to North Vancouver’s new Shipyards Commons development in the city’s waterfront.

The 1,114-square metre (12,000-square foot) venue has a retractable roof, and serves as a water play area in the summer.

Drum roll, please. The day we’ve all been waiting for is here. Behold, the City’s brand new, 12,000 sq. ft., covered with retractable roof – Skate Plaza! It’s finished and all yours to enjoy starting at noon TODAY. #NorthVan #ThatsJustHowWeRoll @TheShipyardsNV pic.twitter.com/OCVuCrmEfR — City of North Van (@CityOfNorthVan) December 19, 2019

Skating and helmets are free, though the facility also offers skate rentals for $7 for those who don’t own the equipment.

Helmets are mandatory for children aged 12 and under.

The province announced the Shipyards waterfront revamp back in 2016, which saw the redevelopment of the old shipyards site at the bottom of Lonsdale Avenue.

Since then, the city has installed an enhanced public stage, attracted a number of shops, cafes and restaurants and increased parking.

