Study suggests later Hamilton school bell times to ‘mitigate’ bus driver shortage: boards

An ongoing joint study by both of Hamilton’s school boards has recommended later school bell times to compensate for a continuing school bus shortage.

The report suggested school start times as late as 9:30 a.m. and dismissals as early as 2:30 p.m.

The joint study says the change in bell times could accommodate the operation of 40 fewer school buses — an issue that has impacted the efficiency of 25 to 35 routes for three years, according to the school boards.

The hope, the boards said in a release on Wednesday, is to reduce costs and create more efficient routes.

“A Bell Time Study is a critical next step in our pursuit to counter the school bus driver shortage in Hamilton,” said Alex Johnstone, Chair of Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, in a statement.

“As we look to more efficient bus routes, the review will change the start and end times for many of our schools. We’re asking families to be aware of the Bell Times Study as communication will be shared in February detailing changes in school day times for the September start.”

Chart provided by the Bell Time Study shows the earliest and latest recommended potential start and dismissal times.

A joint statement in November from the two school boards touched on a driver shortage, revealing it was down 10 drivers to complete coverage of the entire consortium.

“With the pending expiration of bus operator contracts in 2021, it is incumbent upon both boards to realize significant efficiencies in order to mitigate against the possible 30 per cent increase in costs experienced by other school boards,” said Patrick Daly, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board chairperson.

Daly also revealed that the two boards are working on other “efficiencies,” as well, to prepare for likely cost increases when the agreements with both boards’ current bus provider expires in August 2021.

HWDSB spokesperson Shawn McKillop told Global News that neither school board has a ballpark dollar figure for what they hope to save based on the study.

He also said the Doug Ford government is currently topping up bus funding for the region.

“Transportation funding increased this year to help stabilize funding to boards while the ministry of education undertakes a review of the students’ transportation funding formula,” said McKillop.

That review, McKillop explains, aims to “achieve a more efficient and accountable student transportation system in Ontario.”

The report is expected early in 2020 and will be shared with the HWSTS governance committee.

