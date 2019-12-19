Hextall on Hockey: Will Dustin Byfuglien be welcomed back by the Winnipeg Jets?

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a point in every fractured relationship when one must ask if too much has happened for it to carry on — if trust has been broken to the point where the relationship can’t continue.

No, I’m not trying to be Dr. Phil, but the Winnipeg Jets and Dustin Byfuglien may need his services.

The current status of the relationship between the Jets and Byfuglien is really anyone’s guess.

The defenceman remains suspended without pay after he didn’t report to training camp on the premise he was contemplating retirement.

That turned into ankle surgery for what Byfuglien states is a hockey injury, which led to the NHL Players’ Association filing a grievance on his behalf to remove Byfuglien’s suspension in order for the player to be paid.

I’m no expert on the grievance process or the inner details of the situation, but everyone keeps asking if the Jets will welcome a healthy Byfuglien back to its blue line.

The answer is yes. Without blinking an eye, the Jets will welcome a healthy Byfuglien back.

Why am I so confident? Because it’s simple: hockey is a business, and in order to be successful, a team has to do one thing — WIN!

When healthy, Byfuglien is an asset to the Jets’ lineup, and any successful business doesn’t part with its assets.

And if you think hurt feelings will end the relationship, think again.

Whether it’s a grievance by Byfuglien or arbitration with Connor Hellebuyck, Adam Lowry or Andrew Copp — it’s all just the business of hockey.

In the end, feelings can be fractured, trust can be tarnished, but business is business and winning heals all.

