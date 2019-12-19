Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with stabbing outside Peterborough Square

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 10:18 am
Peterborough police say a man was taken to hospital after being stabbed outside Peterborough Square on Tuesday night.
Peterborough police say a man was taken to hospital after being stabbed outside Peterborough Square on Tuesday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following a stabbing that took place outside Peterborough Square mall on Tuesday night, police say.

The Peterborough Police Service says emergency services were called to the mall at George and Simcoe streets just after 8 p.m.

According to police, officers found a man outside the main entrance with facial injuries. He was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in face outside Peterborough Square mall — police

Police at the scene confirmed a stabbing had occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, following an investigation, police said the victim, the accused and other parties were involved in a verbal dispute near the mall prior to the incident.

A suspect was identified, and on Wednesday night, officers attended a residence and placed him under arrest.

Joshua Christopher Geraghty, 22, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Man stabbed in downtown Peterborough: police
Man stabbed in downtown Peterborough: police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingPeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeGeorge StreetDowntown StabbingSimcoe StreetPeterborough Squarepeterborough stabbingPeterborough Square stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.