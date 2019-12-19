Man charged in connection with stabbing outside Peterborough Square

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following a stabbing that took place outside Peterborough Square mall on Tuesday night, police say.

The Peterborough Police Service says emergency services were called to the mall at George and Simcoe streets just after 8 p.m.

According to police, officers found a man outside the main entrance with facial injuries. He was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Police at the scene confirmed a stabbing had occurred.

.@ptbopolice are investigating a stabbing outside of Peterborough Square downtown. A man was transported to hospital by @PtboParamedics earlier this hour #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/zQKQsZV7qk — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 18, 2019

On Thursday, following an investigation, police said the victim, the accused and other parties were involved in a verbal dispute near the mall prior to the incident.

A suspect was identified, and on Wednesday night, officers attended a residence and placed him under arrest.

Joshua Christopher Geraghty, 22, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

0:41 Man stabbed in downtown Peterborough: police Man stabbed in downtown Peterborough: police