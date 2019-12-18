Best and brightest: Where to find Regina’s top Christmas light displays

For those who love the holidays, there is nothing better than driving around looking at Christmas light displays.
And in Regina, there isn’t a shortage of sites to see.
Anyone who lives in the Queen City knows about the very popular Candy Cane Lane…
But there are more…like Gord Pilon’s display at 5803 Ehrle Crescent.
Or 675 Sangster Boulevard.
196 Coldwell Road is another must-see Christmas display.
The home at 4936 2nd Avenue North is also bound to catch your eye.
You may have heard the story of Trevor Allen and how his Christmas light display on 5140 Genereux Drive was vandalized on Dec. 3.
As sad as that story was…the good news is it’s back up and running.
We definitely found a lot of great displays, but I’m sure we’ve missed a few. It’s never too late to email a picture along with the address to jonathan.guignard@globalnews.ca to be featured in the article.
Happy Holidays!
