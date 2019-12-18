Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Christmas Diplays

Best and brightest: Where to find Regina’s top Christmas light displays

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 5:40 pm
Gord Pilon’s Christmas light display at 5803 Ehrle Crescent is just one of the many you find in the Queen City. .
Gord Pilon’s Christmas light display at 5803 Ehrle Crescent is just one of the many you find in the Queen City. . Provided / Gord Pilon

For those who love the holidays, there is nothing better than driving around looking at Christmas light displays.

And in Regina, there isn’t a shortage of sites to see.

Anyone who lives in the Queen City knows about the very popular Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane at 7th Avenue North and Champ Crescent.
Candy Cane Lane at 7th Avenue North and Champ Crescent. File / Global News
Candy Cane Lane.
Candy Cane Lane. Stewart Manhas / Global News

But there are more…like Gord Pilon’s display at 5803 Ehrle Crescent.

5803 Ehrle Crescent.
5803 Ehrle Crescent. Provided / Gord Pilon
5803 Ehrle Crescent.
5803 Ehrle Crescent. Provided / Gord Pilon

Or 675 Sangster Boulevard.

675 Sangster Boulevard.
675 Sangster Boulevard. Jonathan Guignard / Global News
675 Sangster Boulevard.
675 Sangster Boulevard. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

196 Coldwell Road is another must-see Christmas display.

196 Coldwell Road.
196 Coldwell Road. Jonathan Guignard / Global News
196 Coldwell Road.
196 Coldwell Road. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

The home at 4936 2nd Avenue North is also bound to catch your eye.

Story continues below advertisement
4936 2nd Avenue North.
4936 2nd Avenue North. Jonathan Guignard / Global News
4936 2nd Avenue North.
4936 2nd Avenue North. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

You may have heard the story of Trevor Allen and how his Christmas light display on 5140 Genereux Drive was vandalized on Dec. 3.

As sad as that story was…the good news is it’s back up and running.

5140 Genereux Drive.
5140 Genereux Drive. Dave Parsons / Global News
5140 Genereux Drive.
5140 Genereux Drive. Dave Parsons / Global News

We definitely found a lot of great displays, but I’m sure we’ve missed a few. It’s never too late to email a picture along with the address to jonathan.guignard@globalnews.ca to be featured in the article.

Happy Holidays! 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasChristmas LightsCandy Cane LaneQueen CityCandy CaneChristmas Light DisplayChristmas DiplaysColdwell Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.