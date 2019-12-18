Best and brightest: Where to find Regina’s top Christmas light displays

Send this page to someone via email

For those who love the holidays, there is nothing better than driving around looking at Christmas light displays.

And in Regina, there isn’t a shortage of sites to see.

Anyone who lives in the Queen City knows about the very popular Candy Cane Lane…

Candy Cane Lane at 7th Avenue North and Champ Crescent. File / Global News

But there are more…like Gord Pilon’s display at 5803 Ehrle Crescent.

5803 Ehrle Crescent. Provided / Gord Pilon

Or 675 Sangster Boulevard.

675 Sangster Boulevard. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

196 Coldwell Road is another must-see Christmas display.

196 Coldwell Road. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

The home at 4936 2nd Avenue North is also bound to catch your eye.

4936 2nd Avenue North. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

You may have heard the story of Trevor Allen and how his Christmas light display on 5140 Genereux Drive was vandalized on Dec. 3.

As sad as that story was…the good news is it’s back up and running.

5140 Genereux Drive. Dave Parsons / Global News

We definitely found a lot of great displays, but I’m sure we’ve missed a few. It’s never too late to email a picture along with the address to jonathan.guignard@globalnews.ca to be featured in the article.

Happy Holidays!