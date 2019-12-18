Province sells Digby Pines resort to Halifax-based business group for $1 million

Send this page to someone via email

A provincially owned resort in western Nova Scotia has been handed over to a business group that’s promising to invest millions in fixing it up.

The province announced Wednesday the Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa has been sold to a partnership that includes two Halifax businessmen and the Bear River First Nation in Digby County.

The sale price was $1 million, with the government providing a credit of that same amount on closing to go toward making the needed repairs.

Before the deal was completed, the province says engineers discovered the property’s main building needed substantial mechanical, electrical and structural upgrades.

The government says the buyer has committed to invest $6.9 million over five years in the property, which will be managed by a Halifax-based hospitality firm on behalf of the partners.

The province will also be responsible for closing costs and brokerage fees of approximately $500,000.