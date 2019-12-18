Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Burning candle blamed for apartment fire in Guelph: investigators

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 18, 2019 3:47 pm
Guelph fire crews were called to an apartment building on Paisley Street on Wednesday morning.
Guelph fire crews were called to an apartment building on Paisley Street on Wednesday morning. Matt Carty / CJOY News

The Guelph Fire Department says a man suffered burns to his hands and smoke inhalation in an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to an apartment complex on Paisley Road, just west of Hanlon Parkway, at around 7 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke in a unit, but the flames were already out.

READ MORE: Serious injuries reported in Hwy. 6 crash near Arthur, Ont.

Some remaining embers were extinguished and the apartment was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke.

A 50-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Guelph fire investigators say the cause is believed to be a burning candle that came in contact with a mattress.

An estimate of the damage is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Peterborough Fire Services reminding residents to practice fire safety this holiday season
Peterborough Fire Services reminding residents to practice fire safety this holiday season
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Apartment FireSmoke Inhalationguelph fireguelph Fire Departmentcandle fireGuelph apartment fireGuelph candle firePaisley Road Guelph Fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.