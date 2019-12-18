Burning candle blamed for apartment fire in Guelph: investigators

The Guelph Fire Department says a man suffered burns to his hands and smoke inhalation in an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to an apartment complex on Paisley Road, just west of Hanlon Parkway, at around 7 a.m.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke in a unit, but the flames were already out.
Some remaining embers were extinguished and the apartment was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke.
A 50-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Guelph fire investigators say the cause is believed to be a burning candle that came in contact with a mattress.
An estimate of the damage is still under investigation.
