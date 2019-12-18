Toronto City Council to ask provincial government to maintain disability definition

Toronto City Council’s final meeting of 2019 is ending with another call to the Ford government to abandon a policy change which many think will put at-risk residents in peril.

In late 2018, the provincial government signaled it was considering a narrower definition of a disability. Currently those who apply for the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) are required to have a substantial impairment and a restriction from work, community, or personal care for at least a year.

There are concerns if the province adopts the more rigid federal guidelines, many who qualify now, will be left out in the cold.

“It’s really supposed to get a fairly inclusive section of folks that need the support,” said Vanessa Emery, a staff lawyer at West Scarborough Community Legal Services and co-chair of the Social Assistance Action Committee. Emery helps her clients get and maintain social assistance and said many are concerned about a potential change.

“They come to me just when they hear about it and say, ‘Vanessa, what’s happening? Am I still going to get disability? How am I going to afford my rent?’” she said. Tweet This

Coun. Brad Bradford said there are currently about 120,000 Torontonians on ODSP. While he noted some programs need to be altered over time, he slammed the province’s lack of collaboration with those who could be affected by changes to social assistance.

“Unilateral changes in a vacuum of silence without consultation is not the way to build smart, thoughtful policy,” he said.

On Wednesday, city council adopted a member’s motion presented by Bradford to have the city request the province maintain the current definition of disability.

“This is fundamentally a provincial program, it impacts vulnerable residents here in the city of Toronto and we need to make sure those supports are in place,” said Bradford, adding the Ford government has already taken a disruptive approach to a number of files, but has been willing to walk-back changes after public outcry.

Bradford echoed concerns of social assistance advocates who worry a more strict definition of disability would cut-off many who need it the most. They warned people who suffer from episodic disabilities such as HIV, MS, and mental illness, could no longer qualify for ODSP.

Danielle Hyde said she is one of many Torontonians suffering from an invisible disability who could be at risk. Diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and complex PTSD, she said ODSP is a critical lifeline each month.

“You’re invisible and it’s an additional challenge to have your needs sort of recognized and understood and met,” she said.

“It takes a real toll mentally and physically and emotionally.” Tweet This

Global News requested a comment from the Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services but did not hear back by time of publication

Councillor Brad Bradford speaking ahead of #tocouncil this morning. He’ll be entering a motion to call on Council to maintain pressure on the Province to keep current definition of disability for ODSP. #topoli #onpoli pic.twitter.com/qCwajJxoB2 — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) December 18, 2019