Canada

‘I needed this’: Kitchener great-grandmother wins lottery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 1:15 pm
Ursula Draeger of Kitchener.
Ursula Draeger of Kitchener. OLG h/o

A great-grandmother from Kitchener matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to claim $100,000.

Ursula Draeger, 81, is a mother of three, grandmother of seven and a great-grandmother.

“It feels amazing,” she told OLG while she was claiming her prize in Toronto. “I needed this.”

She says she will use her bounty to pay some bills and maybe something special.

“Maybe a new car,” she stated.

