Hamilton issues cold weather alert

Hamilton’s medical officer of health has issued a cold weather alert for the city starting Wednesday night.

In a statement, the city says temperatures are expected to drop below -15 C with a wind chill of -20.

The alert will remain in effect until further notice, the city says.

According to the city, the wind will increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, and officials are asking residents to check in on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours.

Community agencies are expected to implement their cold-weather policies on Wednesday night. Recreation centres will be open as a refuge from the cold, while the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until Hamilton Street Railway service ends.

Residents are also urged to reach out to the Salvation Army should they discover anyone outdoors who is in need of assistance.

The medical officer of health also says anyone outside on Wednesday night should dress in layers of clothing and protect their face, ears, feet and hands with a scarf, warm socks, a hat and gloves. Residents who are venturing outside are also encouraged to drink warm fluids but avoid caffeine and alcohol, as well as strenuous exercise.

