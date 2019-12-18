Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s CAMH changing day-pass system, installing fences after review of escaped patients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2019 8:05 am
Updated December 18, 2019 8:17 am
CAMH protocols questioned after another patient disappears
WATCH ABOVE: CAMH protocols questioned after another patient disappears. (Aug 3, 2019)

TORONTO – A prominent Toronto psychiatric hospital says it will implement all recommendations made by an external panel that probed recent cases of patients with a violent history escaping the facility.

Catherine Zahn, president of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, said the hospital will build new infrastructure and change its system of patient passes.

CAMH announced it will also communicate more often with police and build an outdoor area enclosed by fences.

READ MORE: Number of missing CAMH patients causes victim’s friend to feel ‘revictimized’

The changes are among 12 recommendations made by a panel after multiple people escaped from the hospital’s forensic facility, which treats people found not criminally responsible for violent crimes.

Zhebin Cong was a patient at the hospital who escaped in July and fled to China after he was found not criminally responsible for the second-degree murder of his roommate.

Story continues below advertisement

Adalsteinn Brown, who chaired the review, said the recommendations should improve community safety and help patients complete their treatment.

Why are patients going missing from CAMH?
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Mental HealthTorontoCAMHCentre for Addiction and Mental HealthPsychiatric HospitalCAMH TorontoCAMH patientsmissing CAMH patientsToronto psychiatric hospital
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.