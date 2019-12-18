Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Australia sees hottest day on record as sizzling heatwave moves in

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 18, 2019 7:44 am
In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, photo, a swimmer jumps from the Port Noarlunga Jetty in an effort to cool off in Adelaide, Australia. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature across the country of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) Tuesday beat the record of 40.3 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) from Jan. 7, 2013. .
In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, photo, a swimmer jumps from the Port Noarlunga Jetty in an effort to cool off in Adelaide, Australia. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature across the country of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) Tuesday beat the record of 40.3 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) from Jan. 7, 2013. . (David Mariuz/AAP Image via AP)

Australia experienced its hottest day on record and temperatures are expected to soar even higher as heatwave conditions embrace most of the country.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature across the country of 40.9 degrees Celsius Tuesday beat the record of 40.3 Celsius from Jan. 7, 2013.

READ MORE: Australia sees spike in respiratory illnesses as massive fires continues to burn

“This hot air mass is so extensive, the preliminary figures show that yesterday was the hottest day on record in Australia, beating out the previous record from 2013 and this heat will only intensify,” bureau meteorologist Diana Eadie said in a video statement on Wednesday.

The weather bureau said temperatures in southern and central Australia on Thursday may reach between 8 and 16 degrees higher than normal.

U.N. climate summit grinds to a close after talks go into overtime
U.N. climate summit grinds to a close after talks go into overtime

On Wednesday temperatures soared to 47.7 Celsius in Birdsville, Queensland, 46.9 Celsius in Mandora, Western Australia and similar levels in southern and central Australia.

Story continues below advertisement

The highest temperature reliably recorded in any location in Australia was 50.7 Celsius in January 1960, at Oodnadatta, a desert settlement in outback South Australia.

High temperatures and strong winds are also fanning bushfires around Australia, including more than 100 in New South Wales state where heat and smoke have caused an increase in hospital admissions.

Cooler conditions are forecast from Friday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
AustraliaQueenslandaustralia bushfiresaustralia weatherAustralia climate changeaustralia heathot weather australiaAustralia heatewaveAustralia hot weatherBirdsvilleheatwave Australia
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.