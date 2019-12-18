Frosty is back to life on the streets of downtown Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

After a short hiatus, Frosty the inflatable snowman is back on a sidewalk in downtown Vernon.

A permit has been issued by the City of Vernon for the lovable, inflatable Christmas character after he was forced to take a break by bylaw officers.

“We are delighted to have Frosty back outside our store again; we’ve loved all the community support we’ve had,” Lynella Henke, the owner of Vernon Teach and Learn, told Global News on Tuesday.

An extension cord was deemed a tripping hazard. Frosty has been around for eight Christmas seasons, but this is the first year the city hollered “stop”!

“Thanks to the city for working with us and letting him get put up right in the same spot as he was before,” said Henke.

The extension cord is now covered up by trip guards and the $150 permit fee is due Jan. 1. Vernon Teach and Learn says don’t worry, he’ll be back again next year.