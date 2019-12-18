Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Frosty is back to life on the streets of downtown Vernon

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 12:26 pm
Frosty is back: the city of Vernon has issued a permit for the inflatable snowman.
Frosty is back: the city of Vernon has issued a permit for the inflatable snowman. Vernon Teach and Learn

After a short hiatus, Frosty the inflatable snowman is back on a sidewalk in downtown Vernon.

A permit has been issued by the City of Vernon for the lovable, inflatable Christmas character after he was forced to take a break by bylaw officers.

Related News

“We are delighted to have Frosty back outside our store again; we’ve loved all the community support we’ve had,” Lynella Henke, the owner of Vernon Teach and Learn, told Global News on Tuesday. 

READ MORE: Hit-and-run claims Frosty, and the Grinch is still on the loose

An extension cord was deemed a tripping hazard. Frosty has been around for eight Christmas seasons, but this is the first year the city hollered “stop”!

“Thanks to the city for working with us and letting him get put up right in the same spot as he was before,” said Henke.

Story continues below advertisement
City of Vernon accused by some of acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas after forcing toy store to get rid of large inflatable snowman
City of Vernon accused by some of acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas after forcing toy store to get rid of large inflatable snowman

The extension cord is now covered up by trip guards and the $150 permit fee is due Jan. 1. Vernon Teach and Learn says don’t worry, he’ll be back again next year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganVernonCity of VernonInflatablefrostyVernon teach and learn
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.