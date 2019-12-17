Snow squall watches, warnings issued for areas off Lake Huron

Send this page to someone via email

Snow squall watches and warnings are in place for a swath of southwestern Ontario off of Lake Huron ahead of storms expected to develop Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued the watches and warnings on Tuesday afternoon. At the time, watches were in place for London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton counties. Warnings were in place for Grey-Bruce, Barrie-Orillia-Midland, Dufferin-Innisfil, Huron-Perth, Waterloo-Wellington, and York-Durham.

In the London region, the national weather service estimated up to 20 cm of total snowfall by Thursday morning. The Global News Radio 980 CFPL Storm Centre powered by KGK Science is following the developing forecast.

The weather agency also notes that strong northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h are also possible, which could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

