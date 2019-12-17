Peterborough Petes first in the OHL heading into Christmas break

Send this page to someone via email

It’s nearing the OHL holiday break and the Peterborough Petes are sitting first in the standings.

While many in the league hadn’t predicted the Petes would be on top of the league, the players aren’t surprised.

“We had a lot of returning players” captain Zach Gallant said. ” With Rob (Wilson) as our coach, implementing new systems and guys just wanting to be better has been a big factor.”

Thirty-two games into the season, the Petes have a 23-7-1-1 record. The team has racked up 48 points and has not lost in back-to-back games.

Defenceman Declan Chisholm believes their success can be chalked up to team consistency.

“From goaltender out, we have been really solid,” he said. “Our D-core has been playing really well and our forwards are putting the puck in the net.”

It’s not just on the ice; it’s what’s happening off the ice as well.

As the players have mentioned all season long — they’re having fun.

It’s a tight-knit unit that genuinely likes being around each other.

"I think we all play for each other" said rookie Mason McTavish.

“It’s nice being around the guys this year,” forward Semyon Der-Arguchintsev added. “Everyone’s nice and that’s what makes this year special.”

The Petes have one game to go before they head home for the Christmas holiday.

The team will host Oshawa on Thursday, Dec. 19, and then it’s a much-needed break.

The players are looking forward to recharging their batteries before coming back to make a run in the second half of the season.

“Everyone knows the game changes after Jan. 1,” Chisholm said. “It’s faster, harder and everyone is pumped up to get back at it and our team is looking forward to what the second half will bring to us.”

Note: The OHL trade freeze begins Friday, Dec. 20.