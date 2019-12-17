Extreme cold alert prompts extended hours for Peterborough drop-in centre

An extreme cold alert has prompted the City of Peterborough to extend drop-in hours at the One Roof Community Centre, which provides services on behalf of the city.
The hours at the site at 99 Brock St. will be extended to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Its normal hours are noon to 7 p.m. daily.
Environment Canada forecast temperatures falling to a windchill of -25 on Wednesday afternoon. Overnight temperatures are expected to reach -21 C and hover at -20 C on Thursday.
A full description of meals and other services that One Roof provides is available online.
Under its agreement with the city, One Roof extends its operating hours when the temperature reaches -15 C.
The city says emergency shelters are open and available to people experiencing homelessness who require emergency overnight shelter:
- YES Shelter for Youth and Families at 196 Brock St. (call 705-748-3851)
- Brock Mission men’s shelter at 120 Murray St. (call 705-748-4766)
- Cameron House women’s shelter at 739 Chemong Rd. (call 705-748-4766)
- Overflow shelter program, Peterborough Public Library at 345 Aylmer St. N. (overnight phone contact: 705-761-1875).
Emergency after-hours services related to emergency shelter are available through social services by calling 705-926-0096.
