Extreme cold alert prompts extended hours for Peterborough drop-in centre

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold alert has prompted the City of Peterborough to extend drop-in hours at the One Roof Community Centre, which provides services on behalf of the city.

The hours at the site at 99 Brock St. will be extended to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Its normal hours are noon to 7 p.m. daily.

Environment Canada forecast temperatures falling to a windchill of -25 on Wednesday afternoon. Overnight temperatures are expected to reach -21 C and hover at -20 C on Thursday.

Help us spread the word: With extreme cold in the forecast, the One Roof Community Centre drop-in hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and Thursday, December 19, 2019 to provide daytime shelter from the cold. https://t.co/Xb8CYnFref pic.twitter.com/kVhrgtEooe — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) December 17, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

A full description of meals and other services that One Roof provides is available online.

Under its agreement with the city, One Roof extends its operating hours when the temperature reaches -15 C.

The city says emergency shelters are open and available to people experiencing homelessness who require emergency overnight shelter:

YES Shelter for Youth and Families at 196 Brock St. (call 705-748-3851)

Brock Mission men’s shelter at 120 Murray St. (call 705-748-4766)

Cameron House women’s shelter at 739 Chemong Rd. (call 705-748-4766)

Overflow shelter program, Peterborough Public Library at 345 Aylmer St. N. (overnight phone contact: 705-761-1875).

Emergency after-hours services related to emergency shelter are available through social services by calling 705-926-0096.