School’s open-air sewage-treatment system causes a stink in Baie-D’Urfé

A sewage-treatment system located on the grounds of École Joseph-Henrico in the town of Baie-D’Urfé, Que., is causing a real stink.

The system’s putrid smell has prompted several complaints from parents and students who pass by it every day, including parent Patrick Bussière.

“The smell [is] bad, the smell is horrible.”

One parent said the stench smells like methane, while another described it as smelling like feces.

Located behind a wall of shrubbery and enclosed in a fence, the school sewage-treatment system may be out of sight, but it’s hard to miss.

Parents who drop off their children say it is often the topic of conversation.

“It’s the talk of the town, of the neighbourhood,” Bussière said.

“Everybody talks about it when you are waiting for your kid. You have the horrible smell of s— that comes into your nose.”

Strong odours from an open air sewage treatment system, next to the Joseph-Henrico school in Baie D’Urfé have caused many parents to complain.

The Town of Baie-D’Urfé operates on a septic collection system. The sewage-treatment system at Joseph-Henrico has been operating since 1964.

Parents have filed complaints with the school about the system and its stench, as some worry about their children’s safety.

“I often wonder: The children have to pass by this every day. How does that impact on their health?” said grandparent Jo-Ann Zdaniak.

Officials from the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board, which operates Joseph-Henrico, stress the system is safe and say they are aware of the complaints from parents.

According to officials, the system follows all city regulations as it is locked and access to it is completely closed off.

Marguerite-Bourgeoys officials told Global News they will be replacing the sewage-treatment system in the spring.

In the meantime, they plan on draining the water and adding chemicals to reduce the smell.