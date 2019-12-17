Menu

Health

Ontario announces 36 new long-term care beds for home to replace Riverview Manor in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 4:19 pm
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith speaks to a resident at Riverview Manor on Tuesday. Smith announced new beds and redevelopment of existing beds for the facility.
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith speaks to a resident at Riverview Manor on Tuesday. Smith announced new beds and redevelopment of existing beds for the facility. Office of MP Dave Smith

The province has approved 36 new long-term care beds for a new Peterborough long-term care residence.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith made the announcement on Tuesday morning, noting there will also be a redevelopment of the existing 124 beds at Riverview Manor on Water St.  In the spring, city council approved a proposal by OMNI Health Care to build a new residence at nearby Langton St.

Once complete, Omni will move residents from Riverview Manor to the new 160-bed facility. The building will be adjacent to the municipally-owned Fairhaven which currently has 256 beds.

READ MORE: Long-term care home proposed for vacant lot on Peterborough’s Langton Street

“Funding has increased for long-term care homes in Peterborough-Kawartha this year and we have provided funding for 228 new long-term care beds and the renovation of 336 existing ones,” Smith stated. “This is another addition to those numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is real, concrete progress. My office continues to work with operators to build and redevelop more beds. We will improve our long-term care system, meet the needs of our community and end hallway health care.”

In a statement, OMNI Health Care CEO Patrick McCarthy says he’s pleased with the province’s support of long-term care beds.

READ MORE: 220 long-term care beds could be coming to Peterborough

“The announcement of new beds in Peterborough means increased access to care, and supports the redevelopment and modernization of older homes such as Riverview Manor to meet the needs and expectations of residents and families,” said McCarthy.

“We have a long history of providing care in our community, and look forward to serving for many years to come in our expanded and redeveloped home.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province says to date it has allocated more than 7,889 beds — over half of its goal to create 15,000 new long-term care beds and redevelop an additional 15,000 older beds to meet modern design standards. It’s part of a $1.75 billion investment.

More to come.

