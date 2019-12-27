What’s open and closed in Waterloo region on New Year’s Day 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on New Year’s Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo region on New Year’s Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Christmas holiday schedule from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6. The full schedule is available on www.grt.ca.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will open from 10:05 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day. More details can be found on www.grt.ca.

Go Transit will operate on an early home-bound late-night service on New Year’s Eve with free rides after 7 p.m. It will operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

There is regular curbside waste collection on Dec. 31. Wednesday to Friday collection will be delayed by one day Thursday to Saturday that week.

From Dec. 24 until Jan. 5, collection will shift one day so if your garbage is normally collected on a Tuesday, it will be collected on a Wednesday.

There will also be double garbage days from Dec. 24 to Jan. 14. Christmas trees will be collected on regularly scheduled garbage days over the weeks of Dec. 31 and Jan. 7.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off on New Year’s Day.

All region of Waterloo libraries will be closed.

All LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on New Year’s Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is closed.

McDougall Cottage closed for the season on Dec. 16 and will reopen on March 4.

The Fashion History Museum closes for the season on Dec. 22. It will reopen on March 16.

The John Dolson and W.G. Johnson centres closes at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will remain closed on New Year’s Day. The John Dolson Centre will also be closed on Dec. 28 to 29.

Arenas will close at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Idea Exchanges close at 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

City Hall offices and the Cambridge Centre for the Arts are closed from Dec. 24 at noon right through New Year’s Day.

The Cambridge Farmers Market will be closed on Dec. 28.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on New Year’s Day

THEMUSEUM is open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Waterloo Region Museum is closed.

Doon Heritage Village closed for the season on Dec. 23 through until May 1.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is closed.

Joseph Schneider Haus is closed from Dec. 23 until Jan 14.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery will close at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

The Aud, Activa Sportsplex, all community centres, libraries and arenas will be closed on New Year’s Day.

All indoor swimming pools are closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 while the pool at Cameron Heights High School will close from Dec. 23 through Jan. 5.

The outdoor rink in Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on New Year’s Day

WRMC and Albert McCormick community centres will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve (The Swimplex at WRMC closes at 4 p.m.)

Moses Springer community centre will close at noon on New Year’s Eve.

City Hall and the Waterloo Service Centre will close at noon on New Year’s Eve.

All city facilities are closed on New Year’s Day.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed on New Year’s Day.