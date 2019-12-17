Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 hit-and-run crashes happen hours apart in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 17, 2019 12:48 pm
Police file photo.
Police file photo. Global News

Guelph police say they are investigating two hit-and-run crashes that happened hours apart in the city’s south end on Monday afternoon.

The first was reported near the intersection of Edinburgh and Kortright roads at around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Over $800 worth of toothbrushes stolen in Guelph: police

Police said a Toyota Rav 4 left the scene before police arrived.

The second crash was near Stone and Edinburgh roads at around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle was driving westbound when a dark pickup truck turned left, causing a collision. The truck then continued into a plaza but was gone when officers arrived.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 19 puppies stolen from a barn near Guelph

No injuries were reported by police in either crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information into these crashes is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crashHit and Run CrashGuelph hit and runguelph police hit and runedinburgh kortright guelphedinburgh stone guelph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.