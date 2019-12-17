2 hit-and-run crashes happen hours apart in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are investigating two hit-and-run crashes that happened hours apart in the city’s south end on Monday afternoon.

The first was reported near the intersection of Edinburgh and Kortright roads at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a Toyota Rav 4 left the scene before police arrived.

The second crash was near Stone and Edinburgh roads at around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle was driving westbound when a dark pickup truck turned left, causing a collision. The truck then continued into a plaza but was gone when officers arrived.

No injuries were reported by police in either crash.

Anyone with information into these crashes is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212.